I have the ideal life

please don’t mess with it

the bow is straight

the self centered

after years, decades,

almost a lifetime of

uncertainty and whim,

certainly the train is rolling now,

the one I’ve been engineering for

some time, piece-by-piece, move-by-move,

lesson-by-lesson, man-by-man, through peaks

and valleys I Am Here now

Course I fear car accidents

and fire and, worse than that,

untapped demons and fury

but then again maybe things can be OK,

ideal,

undisrupted,

normal

the one where children

get driven to their bus stops

warm in their mittens

lunches in their bags

smiles on their faces (!!)

This love, no longer longing but

ACTIVE

This home, no longer empty but

HUMMING

This body, no longer just mine but

part of something bigger,

begging,

him or her?

October or September?

Can you love her enough

to not fuck it up?

This ideal life,

I command you to stay

on track

on point

ON

the opposite of

NO

a blessing, a gift

everlasting



